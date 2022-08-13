Seven fire engines and around 50 firefighters were called to a grass fire on Whipps Cross Road in Leytonstone.

Around two hectares of grassland was alight.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “There are still high temperatures forecast, especially for the coming days, and the ground remains dry.

“We’re urging people to take extra care and help us prevent fires on open land this summer.

“Make sure rubbish, especially glass, is safely thrown away and cigarettes are always properly disposed of. Grass will be tinder dry after periods of hot weather, so please don’t have barbecues in parks and public spaces.”

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 43 calls to the blaze.

The Brigade was called at 1349 and the fire was under control by 1614. Fire crews from Leytonstone, Walthamstow, Woodford and Leyton fire stations were at the scene.