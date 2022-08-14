Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackled a grass fire on Rammey Marsh in Enfield.

An area of grassland measuring around 900m by 600m was alight. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 55 calls to the blaze.

The fire was producing a lot of smoke over the M25 between junctions 25 and 26.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “This summer has seen an unprecedented long, dry spell with high temperatures so the grass in London is tinderbox dry and the smallest of sparks can start a blaze which could cause devastation.

“Despite our continued warning over the last few weeks, we know there are still people who are barbecuing in parks, dropping cigarettes out of car windows and leaving rubbish lying around.

“We are asking Londoners to help us protect the city we all love by doing everything you can to prevent further grass fires. Please don’t barbecue in open spaces or balconies, throw your rubbish away safely and put your cigarettes out properly.”

The Brigade was called at 1259 and the fire was under control by 1840. Fire crews from Chingford, Hendon, Enfield, Southgate and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.