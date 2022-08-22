Get your kids fit and active this summer with a free Fit and Active Barnet card.

Access discounted and free activities including free swimming for under 8s. 8-15 year olds swim for £1.

Carers, foster carers and looked after children and young people who are care experienced also benefit from free swimming

Visit https://www.better.org.uk/fab-card-flow or pop into a local Better leisure centre to sign up.