Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Tanesha Melbourne-Blake in 2018 have arrested a seventh person in connection with her murder.

Tanesha was shot from a vehicle in Chalgrove Road, N17 shortly before 21:35hrs on 2 April 2018 and died at the scene.

On 18 July 2022, a 25-year-old man [G] was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

In January 2022, detectives re-arrested two men who had previously been arrested on suspicion of Tanesha’s murder. They were a 34-year-old man [A], who was originally arrested in April 2018, and a 32-year-old man [F], who was originally arrested in February 2020. They were both subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Three other men also remain released under investigation pending further enquiries.

They are:

An 18-year-old man [B], who was arrested on suspicion of murder on 14 March 2019.

A 22-year-old man [C], who was arrested on suspicion of murder on 14 March 2019.

A 26-year-old man [E], who was arrested on 12 April 2019.

Another man, aged 50 [D], was arrested on 25 March 2019 and was subsequently released with no further action to be taken against him.

Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information about Tanesha’s murder is asked to contact the police incident room in the strictest confidence on 020 8358 0100 or Tweet @MetCC.

To stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org – they will not ask your name or trace your call or IP address.