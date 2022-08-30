St. Nicholas the Wonder-worker Russian Orthodox Church

34 Ferry Road, Oxford OX3 0EU

Late Afternoon

Vigil and Memorial Prayers

Visitation throughout the night

Thursday, 1st September 2022

Holy Trinity and Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church

(Founded by the late Metropolitan Kallistos of Diokleia)

1 Canterbury Road, Oxford OX2 6LU

09:00 Hierarchical Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom celebrated by His Eminence Metropolitan Athenagoras of Belgium.

Chanted by the Monastic Choir of the Holy Stavropegic and Patriarchal Monastery of St. John the Baptist in Essex.

*Live streaming: www.stnicholas-oxford.org

Oxford Oratory Church of St. Aloysius Gonzaga

25 Woodstock Road, Oxford OX2 6HA

12:00 Funeral Service presided by His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, Exarch of the Ecumenical Patriarch.

Chanted by the Monastic Choir of the Holy Stavropegic and Patriarchal Monastery of St. John the Baptist in Essex.

*Funeral service live streaming: youtu.be/SSu4H4ILNr8

14:00 Interment at Wolvercote Cemetery

447 Banbury Road, Oxford OX2 8EE

Sunday, 2nd October 2022 +40-Day Memorial+

The Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom

Moscow Road, W2 4LQ

09:00 Matins followed by Hierarchical Divine Liturgy celebrated by His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain

Hierarchical 40-Day Memorial Service for the late Metropolitan Kallistos of Diokleia

Eternal be his memory!