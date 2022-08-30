St. Nicholas the Wonder-worker Russian Orthodox Church
34 Ferry Road, Oxford OX3 0EU
Late Afternoon
Vigil and Memorial Prayers
Visitation throughout the night
Thursday, 1st September 2022
Holy Trinity and Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
(Founded by the late Metropolitan Kallistos of Diokleia)
1 Canterbury Road, Oxford OX2 6LU
09:00 Hierarchical Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom celebrated by His Eminence Metropolitan Athenagoras of Belgium.
Chanted by the Monastic Choir of the Holy Stavropegic and Patriarchal Monastery of St. John the Baptist in Essex.
*Live streaming: www.stnicholas-oxford.org
Oxford Oratory Church of St. Aloysius Gonzaga
25 Woodstock Road, Oxford OX2 6HA
12:00 Funeral Service presided by His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, Exarch of the Ecumenical Patriarch.
Chanted by the Monastic Choir of the Holy Stavropegic and Patriarchal Monastery of St. John the Baptist in Essex.
*Funeral service live streaming: youtu.be/SSu4H4ILNr8
14:00 Interment at Wolvercote Cemetery
447 Banbury Road, Oxford OX2 8EE
Sunday, 2nd October 2022 +40-Day Memorial+
The Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom
Moscow Road, W2 4LQ
09:00 Matins followed by Hierarchical Divine Liturgy celebrated by His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain
Hierarchical 40-Day Memorial Service for the late Metropolitan Kallistos of Diokleia
Eternal be his memory!