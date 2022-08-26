The council will undertake a project in co-production with the community to collect data on the condition of Bluebell Wood, Coldfall Wood and Queen’s Wood.

This evidence will help deliver an ambitious, long-term plan to protect habitats, enhance biodiversity and increase resilience to climate change.

The project has been made possible thanks to a successful bid to the Rewild London Fund, which is supported by the Mayor of London in partnership with the London Wildlife Trust.

With only 2% of Britain remaining as ancient woodland this partnership project will help ensure that the unique ecology of Haringey’s ancient woods is safeguarded.