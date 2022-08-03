Four people have been charged as part of a Met investigation into a fatal shooting in Haringey.

[A] Fevzi Cam, 27 (16.02.95), or Elm Grove, N8 and [D] a 16-year-old boy were charged on Tuesday, 2 August with arson, assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.

They appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on the same day. Cam was bailed to appear at Harrow Crown Court on Tuesday, 30 August. The 16-year-old boy was remanded in custody and will appear at the same hearing.

[E] Milan Kaleja, 30 (23.03.92), of Godwin Cottages, Cliftonville, Margate and [F] Mohamed Ahmed Ali, 24 (04.02.98), of Great Amwell Lane, N8, were charged on Wednesday, 3 August with assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.

They are due to appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on the same day.

Detectives have also arrested a further three men – aged 18 [I], 20 [J] and 22 [K] – on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody at a north London police station.

A 64-year-old man [B] who was arrested on suspicion of murder in Harlesden on Sunday, 31 July has been released under investigation. A 25-year-old woman [C] who was arrested at the same time on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been released under investigation.

An 18-year-old man [H] who was arrested on suspicion of murder at City Airport on Monday, 1 August has been bailed pending further enquiries until late August.

A 17-year-old boy [G] who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in Margate on Sunday, 31 July has been released under investigation.

A murder investigation was launched after police were called at around 21:30hrs on Sunday, 24 July to reports of a shooting on High Road, N22.

Officers, including firearms officers, attended and found 23-year-old Camilo Palacio with a gunshot wound.

Officers immediately provided first aid until the arrival of London’s Air Ambulance and the London Ambulance Service.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, Camilo, who was from Enfield, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene at 22:00hrs.

His next of kin are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to have been a gunshot wound to the chest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8358 0400. You can also call 101 quoting 7238/24Jul. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.