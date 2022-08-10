Four people are due to be issued fixed penalty notices from £150 to £400 after an Enfield Council enforcement operation in Bowes ward last week.

Cllr Rick Jewell, Cabinet Member for Environment at Enfield Council, joined Enfield Council’s Waste Enforcement team to investigate fly tipping during a day of action in the area, following several reports from residents in Bowes ward in the south of the borough.

The team visited the area to search for evidence on fly tippers and found several black sacks of rubbish dumped on the pavement.

Four pieces of evidence were found among the rubbish, so the Council will follow up to find the perpetrators and issue fixed penalty notices.

Cllr Rick Jewell said: “I’d encourage residents to continue to play their part by reporting all fly tips and providing us with any information they have on the criminals who illegally dump rubbish on our streets.

“The enforcement team visits fly tipping hotspots multiple times a day. I hope our plan to bring in more CCTV cameras to monitor these hotspots will hopefully see a decrease in the number of reports we receive.

“I would strongly encourage residents to use the Council’s free bulky waste collection service.

“If we work together to dispose of our own rubbish responsibly, we can continue to build an Enfield that everyone is proud to call home.”

The Council continues to monitor levels of fly tipping and will focus on other areas in the borough where incidents are reported.