In a press release, the Ministry stresses that the Republic of Cyprus, as an internationally recognised state, a full member of the UN, the EU and other international organisations, will continue to walk the path of international law and international legitimacy, creating conditions of security and prosperity for all the inhabitants of the island, while contributing to the security and stability of the wider region of the Eastern Mediterranean.

It points out that it is widely accepted that recent posts by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on a social media platform unsuccessfully attempt to distort the historical reality by equating the victim of an invasion with the actual perpetrators and executors of it.

The Foreign Ministry says that Turkey, under the pretext of the alleged restoration of the constitutional order, invaded Cyprus in July 1974, “an act by definition illegal and contrary to International Law. Since then it continues to occupy 36% of the territory of the Republic of Cyprus, settling the occupied part of Cyprus and attempting to change the demographic character of the island.”

It notes that Turkey, with hybrid tactics is still trying to islamise the occupied territories, to weaken the secular character of the Turkish Cypriot community and to create conditions of dependence of the Turkish Cypriots on Turkey.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs underlines that the international community has at times taken positions in a clear and legally binding manner on the actual events and the Turkish invasion of Cyprus.

It adds that the UN Security Council has issued a series of resolutions and decisions condemning Turkey’s invasion as an illegal, heinous act and contrary to international law and the UN Charter.

In addition, it continues, the UN Security Council has issued decisions and resolutions condemning the illegal proclamation of independence of the pseudo-state of the so-called “turkish republic of northern Cyprus”, recognizing the Republic of Cyprus as the only state in Cyprus.

“The international community is aware that all that Turkey did was to spread havoc, turn a third of the population of Cyprus to refugees in their own homeland, implement its partitionist plans and consolidate new faits accomplis”, it states, adding that the peak of Turkey’s provocations is its obsession with imposing a two-state solution on Cyprus.

In its press release, the Foreign Ministry says that it will continue the path of rationality and justice, without following “Turkey’s rhetorical insanity.”

“We are making persistent and sincere efforts to create conditions that will allow the resumption of negotiations to reach a comprehensive solution to the Cyprus issue on the basis of the bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality, as defined in the relevant UN resolutions”.

Efforts, it continues, which Turkey rejects in an intransigent manner insisting on a two-state solution.

“The Republic of Cyprus, as an internationally recognised state, a full member of the UN, the EU and other international organisations, will continue to walk the path of international law and international legitimacy, creating conditions of security and prosperity for all the inhabitants of the island, while contributing and to the security and stability of the wider region of the Eastern Mediterranean”, the Foreign Ministry concludes.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.