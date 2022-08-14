Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, noted on Sunday, on the occasion of the anniversary of the second phase of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus, on August 14, 1974, that Turkey and its puppets on the island continue its occupation and violation of the rights of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots and their will to live a free from occupation troops and reunited country.

Anastasiades said in a post on its Twitter account: “48 years since Turkey and its puppets here insist on the occupation and the violation of the Greek Cypriots’ and Turkish Cypriots’ rights and of their will to live in a free from occupation troops and reunited homeland.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.