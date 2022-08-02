Football fixtures

Thursday 4th August 2022

Europa League Qualifying

AEK Larnaca v Partisan Belgrade

Olympiakos v Slovan Bratislava

Europa Conference League qualifying

Apoel v Kyzyl-Zhar

Maccabi Tel-Aviv v Aris

Slavia Prague v Panathinaikos

Friday 5th August 2022

Premier League

Crystal Palace v Arsenal 20.00pm Sky Sports

Premier League

Saturday 6th August 2022

Premier League

Fulham v Liverpool 12.30pm BT Sport

Bournemouth v Aston Villa 15.00pm

Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers 15.00pm

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest 15.00pm

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton 15.00pm

Everton v Chelsea 17.30pm Sky Sports

FA Cup

Harpenden v New Salamis 15.00pm Rothamsted Park, through Amenbury Lane Car Park, AL5 2EF

White Ensign v St Panteleimon 15.00pm Burroughs Park Little Wakering Hall Lane Great Wakering SS3 0HH

Vanarama National League

Barnet v Halifax 15.00pm The Hive, Camrose Avenue, Edgware HA8 6AG

Sunday 07/08/2022

Premier League

Leicester City v Brentford 14.00pm

Manchester United v Brighton 14.00pm Sky Sports

West Ham United v Manchester City 16.30pm Sky Sports

Tuesday 9th August 2022

UEFA Champions League Qualifying

Apollon Limassol v Maccabi Haifa