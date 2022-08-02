Football fixtures
Thursday 4th August 2022
Europa League Qualifying
AEK Larnaca v Partisan Belgrade
Olympiakos v Slovan Bratislava
Europa Conference League qualifying
Apoel v Kyzyl-Zhar
Maccabi Tel-Aviv v Aris
Slavia Prague v Panathinaikos
Friday 5th August 2022
Premier League
Crystal Palace v Arsenal 20.00pm Sky Sports
Saturday 6th August 2022
Premier League
Fulham v Liverpool 12.30pm BT Sport
Bournemouth v Aston Villa 15.00pm
Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers 15.00pm
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest 15.00pm
Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton 15.00pm
Everton v Chelsea 17.30pm Sky Sports
FA Cup
Harpenden v New Salamis 15.00pm Rothamsted Park, through Amenbury Lane Car Park, AL5 2EF
White Ensign v St Panteleimon 15.00pm Burroughs Park Little Wakering Hall Lane Great Wakering SS3 0HH
Vanarama National League
Barnet v Halifax 15.00pm The Hive, Camrose Avenue, Edgware HA8 6AG
Sunday 07/08/2022
Premier League
Leicester City v Brentford 14.00pm
Manchester United v Brighton 14.00pm Sky Sports
West Ham United v Manchester City 16.30pm Sky Sports
Tuesday 9th August 2022
UEFA Champions League Qualifying
Apollon Limassol v Maccabi Haifa
