These sessions come at a time when we’re excelling at youth sport here in Haringey, with the Haringey Girls football teams being crowned national champions in District football at U14, U15, U16 and U18 levels.

#TeamHaringey also won the London Youth Games by clinching the Jubilee Trophy for the very first time this summer.

There is then no better time than right now to get your child involved in football – and sport – here in Haringey and let them showcase their undoubted skills and talent.

Contact us today to begin that journey – don’t leave it until tomorrow to unearth and unleash the stars of tomorrow!

For further information, see the below flyers, email: [email protected] or telephone: 07971 113 463.