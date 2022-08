Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a flat fire on Holloway Road in Islington.

Firefighters tackled a fire in a flat on the first floor of a three-storey building. A significant part of the flat was destroyed by the blaze. There were no injuries reported.

The Brigade was called at 1533 and the fire was under control by 1639. Fire crews from Holloway, Kentish Town, Islington and Hornsey attended the scene of the fire.

The fire is believed to have been cause