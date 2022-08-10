An outdoor fire has been extinguished next to the M25 between Potters Bar and Epping.

Crews from Hertfordshire, Essex and London attended a blaze at Waltham Abbey on the Essex and Hertfordshire border amid 29C heat in the London region today (Tuesday, August 9).

The blaze broke out in a field between M25 junction 25 (A10, Enfield) and junction 26 (A121, Waltham Abbey) at around 4.25pm.

According to Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, 10 fire crews from London and two crews from Hertfordshire were called to the scene.

The Essex control room sent two of its own crews from Harlow and one crew each from Loughton, Brentwood and Epping to fight the blaze.