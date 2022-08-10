Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at an industrial unit on Vale Road in Tottenham.

An internal storage compartment in a single-storey mid-terraced industrial unit used as a place of worship was destroyed by the blaze. Around 100 people left the building before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 0958 and the fire was under control by 1119. Fire crews from Holloway, Stoke Newington and Tottenham fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.