FILM OF THE WEEK

NOPE in IMAX



Jordan Peele made one of the most remarkable directorial debuts a couple of years ago with GET OUT and cemented his reputation with US a year later. Now his third and highly anticipated new film written, produced and directed by Peele tells the story of two siblings -O. J and Emerald Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya & Keke Palmer) who run a horse ranch in a remote California location. It is a family ranch for generations and are experts in training and providing horses for the film and television industry. But now the siblings begin to suspect that there is something mysterious in the skies above, especially after their father is inexplicably killed from an object fallen from the sky… It is an intriguing story and Peele keeps the suspense going until the final credits. There is also a subplot with a chimpanzee who, years earlier goes berserk and kills everyone on a Hollywood set but curiously this storyline is not entirely satisfying, and I suspect a lot of it has probably ended on the cutting room floor. Peele shoots the magnificent location and thrilling set pieces with IMAX cameras and the experience is utterly breath-taking. Kaluuya, who made his name in Peele’s GET OUT delivers an understated and is suitably effective performance while Palmer makes a feisty, resourceful heroine. There are a few plot holes here and there but overall, this is grand, intelligent filmmaking of the best kind worth seeing on the biggest screen possible!

EIFFEL



Martin Bourboulon directs with elegance and style this fascinating love story inspired by true events and scripted by Caroline Bongrand. The action takes place in Paris during the 1880’s and follows the story of Gustave Eiffel (Romain Duris), an ambitious engineer with a striking vision. He embarks on an extraordinary journey in order to construct a giant tower deep in the heart of Paris…Romain Duris delivers a dynamic central performance as the determined protagonist on the brink of creating history. It is an incredible portrait of a man who finds his muse in the mesmerising Adrienne Bourges (Emma Mackey). Eiffel becomes obsessed with this married woman, who inspires him to achieve the impossible. A highly watchable film with strong production values!

BLIND AMBITION

This thrilling documentary follows the story of four refugees from Zimbabwe, who now live and work in South Africa as sommeliers. Joseph, Marlvn, Pardon and Tinashe are passionate about fine wines and are determined to travel to France in order to enter the World Wine Tasting Championship and represent their beloved country which they had to leave behind. They have great support across the globe from the likes of wine expert Jancis Robertson even though some people may compare their attempt to enter the Contest as unlikely as that of the Egyptians entering the skiing Olympics. A truly inspirational, heart-warming film!

WHERE IS ANNE FRANK



Ari Folman, the director of the award-winning WALTZ WITH BASHIR and THE CONGRESS, brings to the screen another imaginative animated feature also inspired by true events. The story of Anne Frank is given a fresh and innovative take – the action takes place a year from today and Kitty, Anne Frank’s imaginary friend from her diary, miraculously comes to life at the Anne Frank Museum in Amsterdam. She immediately takes hold of the diary and begins a long search in order to find her lost friend…Folman’s remarkable film boasts amazing flashback sequences which take place in the attic where the Franks along with another Jewish family find refuge during the Nazi persecution. But Folman does not rely on a straightforward narrative about the events that led to Anne Frank’ tragedy – he also introduces modern day characters, asylum seekers and refugees who are being threatened and persecuted by the state. A powerful and hauntingly beautiful film with striking designs!

TWO FILMS BY VOJTECH JASNY

The eclectic work of Vojtech Jasny, one of Czechoslovakia’s most influential filmmakers, is celebrated here in this essential double disc:



DESIRE made in 1958 is a lyrical black and white film which tells four different stories during four seasons. The first is a story of innocence “About a boy Who searched for the End of the World”. He lives a carefree life playing in the countryside and waiting for his mother to return home with her new-born baby girl. “In People on Earth and Stars in the sky” the story follows a couple of young lovers, while in “Andela” he paints a clear picture of a farm woman’s struggle to make ends meet. The concluding part “Mother” is about old age and death and is based on his own experiences.



ALL MY GOOD COUNTRYMEN made in 1969 is also autobiographical and blends together many stories of a group of friends. It is Jasny’s masterpiece, an ambitious epic that spans through the decades- from the end of World War II until the late fifties. A stunning restoration of a timeless classic!

This precious double disc also includes his early documentary IT’S NOT ALWAYS CLOUDY and lyrical short BOHEMIAN RAPSODY. (Blu-ray from Second Run)

Any feedback is welcome: [email protected]