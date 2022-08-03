Greek Orthodox Community of Christ the Saviour, Woolwich & district

Upper Wickham Lane, DA16 3AP

7 August 2022 – Feast/Paniyiri for the Transfiguration of Christ the Saviour

9.00-12.30: Archieratic Divine Liturgy, presided by His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas

12.30-16.30: Feast celebrations and events

We are looking forward to seeing you so we can celebrate together!

BBQ with souvlakia & falafel, traditional desserts and loukoumades, mahalepi and Greek coffee.

We will have Greek music, market stalls with various products, activities and games for young and old alike!

For relevant information, please call:

Vasilis Tsimis: 07956 111595

Fr. Thomas Koutroukis: 07425 127405