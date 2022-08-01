On Wednesday 27th July 2022, the feast day of Saint Panteleimon, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain presided over Matins and concelebrated the Divine Liturgy with His Grace Bishop Iakovos of Claudiopolis at the Church of Ss Paraskevi and Panteleimon in Harrow, North London. Among those concelebrating was the Very Revd Archimandrites Vissarion Kokliotis, Theophanis Petrou and Nephon Tsimalis, Director of the Office of the Archbishop, as well as Reverend Konstantinos Papageorgiou, Priest-in-charge, Reverend Evgenios Tsaramanides and Archdeacon Dr Georgios Tsourous and other clergy of the Holy Archdiocese. The festive day concluded with a hospitable reception at the Church’s hall.

