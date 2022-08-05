BOOST Barnet have invited 19 well-known employers to attend our Job Fair at Middlesex University (The Quad) on Wednesday 10th August, 10:00 AM -3:00 PM

Including McDonald’s, Ryanair, NHS, Quinn, Skanska, Galldris, Metroline and MET Police

Come and find out what live vacancies there are!

You can sign up through Eventbrite for free or just turn up on the day.

http://ow.ly/rwqr50KaK7Y

See you there!