Omonia won 2-0 against KAA Gent on Thursday, in their first match for the Europa League play-offs held in Belgium.

Charalambos Charalambous scored the first goal on 19’ and Brandon Barker extended Omonia’s lead to 2-0 on 76’. The second leg will be played next Thursday at the GSP Stadium.

The winner of the play-offs will take part in the Europa League groups, while the loser will continue to the Conference League groups.

In the other Europa League play-off matches yesterday, the following results were recorded: Apollon – Olympiacos 1-1, Dnipro – AEK Larnaca 1-2, Helsinki – Silkeborg 1-0, Ferencvaros – Shamrock Rovers 4-0, Zurich – Hearts 2-1, Malmö – Shivaspor 3-1, Pyunik – Sheriff 0-0, Ludogorets – Zalgiris 1-0, Austria Wien – Fenerbahce 0-2.