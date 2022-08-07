The EU has punished Turkey for its behavior towards Cyprus by freezing several chapters of the accession negotiations, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola told the newspaper “Phileleftheros” on Sunday.

Responding to a question why there was no similar reaction against Turkey, as the one imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, Metsola replied that the EU has unequivocally condemned the Turkish invasion and occupation of another member state and has supported sovereign rights of Cyprus in its Exclusive Economic Zone.

“The EU has punished Turkey for its behavior towards Cyprus by freezing many chapters of the accession negotiations. On several occasions, the European Parliament has urged member states to go further, but as you know, this is a decision that belongs exclusively to the Council where unanimity is required”, she said, adding that the EU has taken a much more active role in efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue and has participated at a high level in several rounds of negotiations.

“As I said in my first speech as President of the European Parliament, the European Union ‘can never be truly whole as long as Cyprus remains divided'”, she recalled.

Referring to the issue of migration, Metsola referred to the need for a common European response in order to strike a balance between substantial solidarity and responsibility. “The front-line member states such as Cyprus, Greece, Italy and also my home country Malta bear a disproportionate burden, since due to their geographical position they are the main entrances to the routes to Europe. All member states must act responsibly and show solidarity”, she said.

The Memorandum of Understanding signed this year between the Cypriot Government and the European Commission for the implementation of the Action Plan regarding migration management is an important step in addressing the ongoing migration challenges that Cyprus is facing, concluded Metsola on the subject.