We’d like to invite you to an All Ability Cycling Hub for adults at Bush Hill Park, every Monday, all year round, from 10am-3pm.

All sessions are drop-in and are free.

We have a range of two wheeled cycles, trikes and specially adapted bikes for you to use.

If you have a disability come along and try one of our all ability cycles that are adapted to suit varying physical abilities.

If you need help two qualified instructors will be on hand to support you to get the most from the sessions.

Cycling is an activity that can be enjoyed by all, regardless of disability, health condition or age.

For more information visit: https://www.cycleenfield.co.uk/get…/inclusivecycling/

