People of all physical and cycling abilities are being invited to cycle in Bush Hill Park.

A fantastic range of cycles, specially adapted bikes and trikes to suit varying physical abilities and disabilities are available for residents to use at the All Ability Cycling Hub for Adults.

The free drop-in sessions are held every Monday in the park in Lincoln Road, Enfield, from 10am to 3pm.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Cllr Rick Jewell, visited the hub this week to try out the bikes where he also met two Enfield residents, Mary Murphy and Cathy Garnsworthy, who regularly visit the hub and were cycling in glorious sunshine.

Cllr Rick Jewell said: “It was wonderful to be invited to see the All Ability Cycling Hub for Adults in action. The hub is a very popular and cherished facility and there were queues of residents forming to try out the various bikes shortly after the session opened on Monday which was great to see.

“I appreciated the opportunity to ride the various bikes and trikes available and it was good to receive feedback from residents who regularly visit the hub, who were enjoying their time out in the park.

“I’d encourage anyone who is interested in cycling and meeting new people to come along and join us for a free session in the future.”

The sessions are held all year round and are supervised by two qualified instructors who are available to help support riders.

For further information on the All Ability Cycling Hub for Adults visit: www.cycleenfield.co.uk/get-involved/inclusivecycling or email: [email protected]

