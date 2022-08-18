Good luck to everyone receiving results on #AlevelResultsDay2022

Not sure what your next step should be?

The Enfield Skills Academy is now open for business- enrol today! Enfield Council have partnered with The College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London and Vistry Partnerships to launch an Academy providing construction training at the Meridian Water Regeneration Project.

When you join the Academy, you will get access to:

Onsite training and paid work experience Pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship opportunities Mentoring Skills development …and so much more!