Artist commission opportunity

Enfield Council are looking for an Enfield artist to create a series of illustrations.

These illustrations will need to showcase the vibrancy and diversity of Enfield, from our green spaces to our urban centres; historic landmarks to newly constructed buildings; and feature our diverse local communities and businesses.

The images will also be used in Council social media and print media and will feature in a short promotional film which will be commissioned to launch our new Council Plan in early 2023.

For more information about this opportunity and details about how to apply, visit https://www.enfield.gov.uk/…/leisure-and…/create-enfield

The deadline for expressions of interest is 12 September 2022.