Artist commission opportunity
Enfield Council are looking for an Enfield artist to create a series of illustrations.
These illustrations will need to showcase the vibrancy and diversity of Enfield, from our green spaces to our urban centres; historic landmarks to newly constructed buildings; and feature our diverse local communities and businesses.
The images will also be used in Council social media and print media and will feature in a short promotional film which will be commissioned to launch our new Council Plan in early 2023.
For more information about this opportunity and details about how to apply, visit https://www.enfield.gov.uk/…/leisure-and…/create-enfield
#CreateEnfield
The deadline for expressions of interest is 12 September 2022.
