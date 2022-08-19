There were celebrations and relief today as Cabinet member for Children’s Services, Cllr Abdul Abdullahi, joined pupils at St Anne’s Catholic High School who were picking up their A level results.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Cllr Abdul Abdullahi, said: “I’d like to congratulate our students and teachers for their hard work this year. I am incredibly proud of the efforts made by all of the young people sitting their A level exams this year and I hope they have achieved the results they need to proceed onto their next stage of learning or to start their chosen career.

“Enfield Council is determined to provide the support to ensure all our young people have the chance to thrive and achieve their aspirations and we work hard with our schools to ensure they provide an excellent level of education which enables our children to achieve their goals in life.”

