Are you worried about modern slavery and do you want to help to recognise and report it?

Modern Slavery is a crime that is hidden from plain sight but, occurs everywhere around us. Modern slavery is happening right here in Enfield and it needs to be stopped. An advice line is available Monday to Friday, 10am to 2pm to provide information and support for those that have any concerns or general questions regarding modern slavery.

If you would like to discuss your concerns please contact

020 3821 1763 or email [email protected]

#SAFERENFIELD