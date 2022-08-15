Services for Young People
Do you know a young person who would be interested in joining a youth council?
The #Broxbourne Youth Council held a Community Question Time event on the impact of Covid-19 on young people’s wellbeing and mental health.
The event was held at Wormley Community Centre and was attended by over 50 local young people, councillors, secondary school staff, local residents and members of the Hertfordshire Police Cadets.
Read the full story here and how young people can get involved with the youth council: