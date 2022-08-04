Detectives investigating a shooting that left a man in a life-threatening condition are appealing for witnesses.

Police were called at approximately 19:45hrs on Tuesday, 2 August to reports of a firearm discharged at the junction of Shrubland Road and Albion Drive, Hackney.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot injury. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

Trident detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command have launched an investigation. So far, there have been no arrests.

Detective Inspector Matt Webb, from Trident, said: “This shooting happened in broad daylight in a built-up residential area.

“We believe the victim was sitting in his motor vehicle when he was shot at close range. He is currently in a critical condition in hospital and his family are being supported by specially trained officers.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the Albion Drive or Shrubland Road area around 7.45pm on Tuesday, 2 August. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw a silver Jaguar 4×4 in the area at that time.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 6840/02AUG or Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111.