New facilities proposed include tennis courts, 3G artificial turf pitches, a high ropes course, bowling green, multi-use games area, outdoor gym, play area, skate park and more.

They also include improved pedestrian and cycle routes to and around the park to encourage more people take up eco-friendly ‘active travel’ and leave their cars at home, helping to reduce the effects of climate change, while improving public health.

A new Hub building will offer visitors a café, indoor climbing, activity studio, nursery, soft play, community room and toilets under the plans.

The regeneration is part of a wider investment in Barnet’s parks of more than £30million, and the contest is launched ahead of Love Parks Week, which begins on Friday.

Councillor Alan Schneiderman, Chair of the Environment and Climate Change Committee, said: “We are delighted to be progressing with this ambitious project to transform West Hendon Playing Fields. This will enhance a magnificent green space in the heart of an otherwise very urban area for everyone to enjoy. We hope that this will become a place that people want to visit. With the right Landscape Architect leading this project, we’re sure we can make our vision a reality.”

The new design contest will follow a two-stage process, leading to the submission of a formal planning application by the winner.

The first stage is an ideas competition that invites entrants to showcase their visionary thinking. It is open to suitably accredited professional designers, and not students. The three highest scoring entries will be shortlisted and invited to proceed to Stage Two of the contest where they will develop their proposals in more detail.

The shortlisted entrants will be awarded an honorarium of £10,000. The council intends to award a contract to the winning entrant to develop their scheme up to Work Stage 3 of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA). This part will include the submission of a planning application.

Entries to the design contest are open until Tuesday 30 August. Learn more about the competition and how to enter it at: https://competitions.landscapeinstitute.org/west-hendon/External link