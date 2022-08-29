It is with great sadness that we confirm the sudden passing of Police Horse (PH) Sandown, who collapsed on Sunday 28 August at Notting Hill Carnival.

PH 149 Sandown was a 14-year-old chestnut gelding who stood 16 hands high.

He played an integral role in helping to police London. He was one of the Met’s most experienced horses, with an impeccable seven year police career.

PH Sandown was gifted to the Met in 2015 and his good nature quickly won over officers. He was the go-to horse to help new officers grow in confidence as they went through their training.

A pro at policing all types of events across London, he demonstrated his bravery and courageousness at numerous football fixtures whilst also being selected to perform at the Mounted Activity Ride at Olympia, and the Mounted Musical Ride.

Police horses are working animals, but PH Sandown was also an affectionate character who was full of personality. He loved his food and was always nuzzling in pockets looking for treats.

PH Sandown was a massive part of the Mounted Branch family and was loved dearly. He will be sorely missed by all.

Whilst it is too early at this stage to determine a cause of death, a post-mortem is under way.