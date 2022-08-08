Speaking to CNA, Vavlitis said that, until and including June, based on the data by the state statistical service, the number of visitors so far this year reached 75% of 2019, which was a record year, as almost four million tourists – 3,976 m – chose Cyprus for their holidays. He estimated that July too, for which there are still no data available, will be at around 75% compared to 2019, maybe even a little better.

Under the circumstances, he said, these numbers are satisfactory, since, around 20% of arrivals to Cyprus, around 900,000, are from Russia and Ukraine, which this year were lost due to the war in Ukraine. A small number of tourists from Russia was recorded this summer, between 5,000 and 6,000, who arrived “through other channels”.

But the ACTE Chairman pointed out that one needs to also take into consideration the current situation affecting the tourism industry such as the increased energy costs but also the higher cost of raw materials.

“There are fewer arrivals compared to 2019 but at the same time there are increased costs,” he noted.

He also said that there are bookings for September and October but that they are daily monitoring the market trends which depend on various factors such as flight cancellations and the energy crisis.

Regarding estimates for arrivals in 2023, Vavlitis said that these will depend on many factors, such as the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis in Europe and the state of the economies of the countries from which tourists come to Cyprus.

Vavlitis also raised the issue of noise pollution in tourist areas (from bars and clubs) and the need for an immediate solution to this problem because, he said, it affects negatively Cyprus, noting there have been complaints on social media platforms.

He said that hoteliers sign contracts with travel agents to attract tourists to Cyprus and that the rest in the tourism industry benefit from this, but, that some, instead of contributing to the efforts to improve the tourist product, ruin every positive step made.