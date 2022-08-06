Cyprus’ Anna Sokolova on Saturday won two medals in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Birmingham Commonwealth Games securing a silver medal in Hoop and a bronze in Ball.

Following’s Sokolova’s new medals, Cyprus medals tally in the Commonwealth Games rose to 10, of which two Gold, three Silver and five Bronze.

Malaysia’s Joe Ee Gn with 29,700 points clinched gold in Ball, followed by Canada’s Suzanna Shahbazian with 29,050 and Sokolova with 28,800.

Earlier Sokolova clinched the silver medal in Hoop with 28,300 points with Wales’ Gemma Natasha Frizlle clinching gold with 28,700 and Canada’s Carmel Kallemma securing bronze with 28,200.

Sokolova competed in the finals of Clubs and Ribbon securing 7th and 8th place respectively.