Cyprus secures 16th position among 72 countries in Commonwealth Games

The 2022 Commonwealth Games came to an end on Monday evening in Birmingham, with Cyprus securing the 16th position among 72 countries.

The Cypriot team will return home with 11 medals, 2 gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze, an outcome which is deemed as very satisfactory, given that during these Games there were no shooting sports, where Cyprus excelled with medals during previous Commonwealth Games.

Georgios Balarjishvili won the gold in judo in the 66kg category, as did Ilias Georgiou who won the gold medal in gymnastics. Anna Sokolova secured two silver medals in rhythmic gymnastics, and Sokratis Pilakouris one silver in gymnastics. The six bronze medals were won by Alexandros Poursanidis in hammer throw, Anna Sokolova in rhythmic gymnastics, the men’s team (Marios Georgiou, Ilias Georgiou, Georgios Angonas, Sokratis Pilakouris and Michalis Chari) in gymnastics, and three by Marios Georgiou in gymnastics.

The Cypriot team has also had opportunities for more medals in rhythmic gymnastics, beach volley, and judo, while, it secured high rankings in events with many participants such as in cycling, it participated in the finals in athletics, and saw individual performances such as in swimming.

On the other hand, no one can claim that there have not been unfortunate or even negative results that brought disappointment to both the athletes and members of the team, as they were expecting better performances.

Overall, however, the Cypriot mission can be described as successful. Head of the Cypriot team Giorgos Papageorgiou told CNA that they had set four targets before the Games, which have all been successfully achieved.

Papageorgiou said that the first goal that was set concerned the off- and on-field behaviour of both the athletes and all members of the team. As he said, there have been no complaints on behalf of the organisers, and expressed his satisfaction for the behaviour of the Cypriot team.

The second goal he said, had to do with doping and noted that doping tests were carried out and all came out negative for the Cypriot medalists, so this goal was also a success.

The third aim, he said, was to bring the members of the mission closer and added that “indeed, there was definitely a family atmosphere and we all cheered on the athletes’ successes and were saddened by their failures.”

Regarding the fourth target, ie the medals, Papageorgiou expressed great satisfaction saying that “a small island of one million population has managed to take the 16th place among 72 countries, with eleven medals, two gold, three silver and six bronze.”

He thanked everyone who contributed to the success of the mission, the athletes and their coaches, the athletes’ parents, the members of the Federations, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth, the Ministry of Finance, the Cyprus Sports Organisation, the sponsors of the Cyprus Olympic Committee, as well as CyBC and CNA for covering the Games.

The English organisers have proven that they are excellent in this field. The 22nd Commonwealth Games can be described as perfect in all sectors, in terms of organisation, timing, security, facilities for athletes, spectators and journalists, sports facilities.

Birmingham handed over the Commonwealth Games mantle to the 2026 host, Melbourne.