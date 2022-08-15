On Saturday 13th August, our mighty mouflons emphatically triumphed over Trafford MV in a friendly. Trafford MV currently play in the Championship league.

The game was played in good spirits with both teams challenging hard for their respective points.

It was our Mouflons who proved to be the stronger and better organised of the two sides as well as being more adept to playing in the high temperatures.

This was a great opportunity for some of our new boys to show what they can offer. The result bringing optimism for the coming season.

We are eagerly awaiting the 2022/23 season draw by the powers at Rugby Europe and will be posting the up-and-coming seasons games in due course.

The CRF are in the latter part of negotiations with a new sponsor whom we hope to also reveal very soon.

