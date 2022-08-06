Cyprus Health Ministry announced that two more infections of monkeypox were diagnosed in Cyprus.

The infections concern two men aged 20 and 30 years-old who arrived recently in Cyprus, the Ministry added.

According to the Ministry, the relevant protocols concerning the transfer and management of confirmed cases were deployed immediately.

The infected persons are in good condition and are being treated in a specialized area of the Nicosia General Hospital, designated as reference hospital, for monitoring and further evaluation of their situation, the Ministry added, noting the Epidemiological Monitoring Unit began the tracing procedure and will brief their contacts.

The first case of monkeypox was diagnosed on August 2. Cyprus is expected to receive the first batch of monkeypox vaccines, involving 1,260 jabs, on Saturday.