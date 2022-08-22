Cyprus is reeling from the success of its champion, Marios Georgiou, who won Cyprus’ first gold medal at the European Gymnastics Championships in Munich.

Georgiou earned a 14.400 for the title on the high-flying horizontal bar, while Lithuania’s Robert Tvorogal, silver, and Spain’s Joel Plata, bronze, rounded out the podium.

President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades, in a tweet on Sunday afternoon described the victory as a “huge and historic success” which is an honour for Cyprus.

Speaker of the House, Annita Demetriou tweeted “Cyprus is at the top of European sports” after Marios Georgiou’s historic success. “Thank you Marie for making us proud”, she added.