Cyprus’ Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela is in Finland for contacts and exploratory talks with the ultimate goal of signing a memorandum of cooperation for sending patients to Finland to receive Boron Neutron Capture Therapy.

According to an announcement by the Health Ministry Hadjipantela discussed on Thursday the matter with Finland’s Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services, Aki Lindén. The two Ministers agreed to start exploratory talks with the goal of signing a memorandum of cooperation for sending patients to Finland to receive this treatment.

During the meeting of the two Ministers, the development of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the fields of Primary Health Care and eHealth was also discussed and it was decided to establish bilateral cooperation in these fields with the goal of signing a memorandum of understanding.

While in Finland, the Minister visited the first inpatient unit in the world that will offer Boron Neutron Capture Therapy, whose operation is expected to start towards the end of March 2023, the announcement said. It is noted that this cancer treatment technique, at the stage of clinical trials, is using innovative technology with promising results in the treatment of head and neck cancers.

He also visited the HUS Comprehensive Cancer Center, where he was briefed by its director and research staff on the innovative methods applied in Finland for the treatment of cancer.

On Friday, Hadjipantela was to visit the Health Incubator Helsinki and the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare.

According to the announcement of the Ministry of Health, Hadjipantela holds meetings with ministers of various European countries, with the aim of strengthening and expanding collaborations in the health sector.