Also, according to data regarding government spending on fire protection services in 2020, Cyprus spent about 0.4% of its government expenditure, which was lower than the EU average for that year (0.5%).

1,622 firefighters in Cyprus in 2021

Estonia, Cyprus, Romania, and Slovakia (all around 0.4% of total employment) registered the highest share of firefighters in their respective workforces in 2021.

The percentage for Cyprus was about 0.38%, corresponding to 1,622 firefighters out of a total of 431,716 workers.

About 365 thousand people were employed as professional firefighters in the EU, representing 0.2% of total EU employment.

In terms of age, most of the firefighters are relatively young, with the age groups 35 – 39 years and 40 – 44 years having the highest numbers of people, around 61,000 each.

In broader age groups, there were 50,300 firefighters older than 55 years, 264,600 firefighters in the 30 – 54 age group and 50,100 firefighters in the 15 – 29 age group.

Expenditure under EU average

In 2020, general government expenditure in the 27 EU Member States on “fire protection services” amounted to 32.9 billion euro, a 6.4% increase from 2019, when expenditure was around 30.9 billion euro.

The share in general government total expenditure was 0.5% on average in the EU. Overall, in the EU, government expenditure on fire-protection services remained stable at around 0.4 – 0.5% of total expenditure since the beginning of the time series in 2001.

Cyprus reported a 0.4% share of government expenditure dedicated to fire protection, below the EU average, along with Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Sweden. Croatia, France and Slovakia reported a percentage corresponding to the EU average of 0.5%.

In 2020, Denmark reported the lowest share of expenditure on fire protection services in total expenditure at 0.1%, followed by Iceland with 0.2% and Belgium, Malta, Austria, Portugal and Slovenia with 0.3% of their general government total expenditure.

In contrast, Romania had the highest share of expenditure on fire protection services with 0.8%, followed by Bulgaria, Czechia, Germany, Estonia, Greece, Lithuania and Luxembourg with 0.6%.