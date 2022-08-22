On Wednesday, 18th August 2022, His Excellency Mr Odysseas Odysseos, General Consul of the Republic of Cyprus was received at the Archdiocesan Headquarters by His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain. Following a brief tour of the Archdiocesan chapel and a prayer, warm discussion ensued on matters of mutual interest, among them: the Archbishop’s upcoming official visit to Cyprus, the Archdiocese’s Community in the UK, as well as the Centenary Celebrations to be highlighted by His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew’s visit to the United Kingdom in October 2022. His Eminence thanked the General Consul for the honour and joy his visit granted the Archdiocese, and conveyed greetings and prayers for a blessed start in his tenure in London.

