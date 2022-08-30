Cyprus community of Melbourne in sporting agreement with Darebin United Apollon club

Holding up the agreement document are, from left, Michael Slaughter, the president of Darebin United Apollon Soccer Club and Theo Theophanous, the chair of the Cyprus Community of Melbourne and Victoria. Photo: Supplied/Claire Gazis

29 August 2022 11:47am

The Cyprus Community of Melbourne and Victoria (CCMV) have formulated a collaborative agreement with Darebin United Apollon Soccer Club with the sport as the primary focus.

Community chair Theo Theophanous said the agreement provided “a great opportunity for our young members to join the ranks of a progressive club like Apollo.”

He said sporting events would take place at the Mayer Reserve in Thornbury with members of both organisations being able to take part in each other’s existing activities and events. The club was formed in 1975 as Darebin United SC by the Greek and Greek-Cypriot communities.

Mr Theophanous said more information would be provided soon on the dates, times and locations of player registrations.