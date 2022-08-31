The value of carobs exported from Cyprus increased 27.3% from 2017 to 2021, according to data from the Statistical Service of Cyprus, while in recent years the Cypriot product has been exported to more countries such as Bulgaria, Jordan, Lebanon and Morocco. In the same period, the main market for Cypriot carobs was Egypt followed by Israel.

Producers urge the government for more incentives to expand the cultivation of this unique Mediterranean crop, which in connected to every aspect of the lives of many Cypriot villages.

Speaking to CNA, Director of Pafos Chamber of Commerce and Industry Marinos Stylianou said that based on data from the Statistical Service of Cyrpus, from 2017 to 2021, 13,938,338 kg of carobs were exported abroad, (almost 14 thousand tons), while their value amounted to 7,793,289 euros.

Carobs are now exported from Cyprus to Egypt, Israel, USA, Morocco, Lebanon, Jordan and Bulgaria.

Stylianou said that exports to Bulgaria began in 2019, adding that from 2020 carob exports were expanded to Jordan, followed by Lebanon and Morocco in 2021.

According to Stylianou, carob exports in 2021 totalled 3,268,475 kg (about 3,000 tons) and the value of exports amounted to 1,796,726 euros. In 2017 they were 2,505,005 kg or 2.5 thousand tons with a value of 1,411,398 euros.

Nikolas Harpidis is one of the most famous carob producers in Pafos district, originally from Pegeia. The 38 years old man and has been working with carobs for several years due to his love for the tree which he was taught from his grandfather and his father.

As he told CNA, they use carob for food, for serving at home, for juices, for animal feed etc. Harpidis also said that the Cypriot carob is of top quality and that’s why it is more expensive than others. He also appealed to the Government to give more incentives to carob producers, for a crop that exists only in the Mediterranean. He pointed out that Cyprus used to be the 3rd country in carob production worldwide.

Mayor of Peyia, Marinos Lambrou, noted that the carob is a small taste treasure of Pegeia and is a point of reference for the entire region.

“The carob tree is one of the typical trees of our country,” said Lambrou, adding that “this precious gift of nature is not only a basic food source for Cypriots, but a living heritage linked to every aspect of our lives and our habits”.

Pegeia, as well as other communities in Pafos such as Tala, Akoursos, Kili, Mesogi, Tremithousa, Kouklia, Peristerona, Akourdaleia and Goudi, are are known for the production of carobs.