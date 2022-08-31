The Cabinet decided on Wednesday to set the National Minimum Wage at €940, as the Minister of Labor and Social Insurance, Kyriakos Koushos announced, pointing out that it was a “historic day” for the welfare state.

According to the decision the national minimum wage is set at €940, while for the first six months of the employment is set at €885.

The implementation of the National Minimum Wage starts from the first day of 2023, however according to Kousios there will be a a transition period to allow the economy and the employers to adapt to this change