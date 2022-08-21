CAPTAINS CUP

The Cypriot Golf Society held their fourth event of the year, the Captains Cup, on Thursday 16th June 2022 at Durham park Golf Club. There was a fantastic turnout of 60 golfers, 55 members and 5 guests, and the weather was perfect mid 20’s Celsius and sunny.

Acting Captain for the day was Chris Philippou, who along with his family were very close friends of our late Captain Gill Kyriakou, who sadly passed away last year. Chris said a few heartfelt words in memory of his friend Gill.

Dyrham Park Golf Club is one of the best local golf courses in North London, and this was the 8th consecutive year that the Captains Cup has been held there. The format of the competition was 36 holes stableford, with lunch in-between the 2 rounds, followed by dinner in the evening. The course was in fantastic condition, and buggies were provided for all 60 golfers.

The competition was highly contested in the morning round with several scores in the high 30’s, with 39pts leading, shot by Michael Falekkos. Falekkos’s group included Abe Basri, 37pts, Andy Anastasious and Mario Savva. All 4 players were penalized 2 shots in the morning round for teeing off the wrong hole. After the 16th, they teed off the nearest next tee box which was the 7th hole, not the 17th! This was a schoolboy error as they had all played the course many times before, eksipnovlakes!

Undertered by this, Falekkos then went on to shoot his career best round, and CGS record round of 48pts, 2 under par gross 70 score. Abe Basri also followed up his excellent morning round with an even better 39pts afternoon round. In fact, all 4 players scored well with 36pts Mario Savva and Andy Anastasious 39pts

The winner Michael Falekkos, dedicated his victory to his dear friend “Dr”Gill Kyriakou, and invited everyone to share a drink at the bar with him after dinner and prizegiving.

Durham Park Golf Club have to be commended for their food, staff service and overall excellent course conditions.

A final mention of gratitude to Andy and Chris Michanicou for their continuous generous supply of fresh fruit for all at every event.

Winner of the Day: Michael Falekkos 39 + 48 = 87pts

Runner Up: Abe Basri 37 + 39 = 76pts

3rd place: Costas Sophocleos 72pts

Best Gross: Michael Falekkos 70 (-2)

Longest Drive: Stav Stavrou

Nearest to Pin am: Stavros Beyiadzis

Nearest to Pin pm: Abe Basri

Best Team: Michael Falekkos, Abe Baris, Andy Anastasiou and Mario Savva

Best Senior: Michael Tsangarides: 67pts

Additional Prizes:

AM runner Winner: Kyriakos Tsirpis 37pt

AM Runner Up: Abe Basri 37pts

PM winner: Andy Anastasiou 39pts

PM Runner Up: Alex Constantinou 39pts

Booby Prize: George Pantelli 47pts

4Ball Voucher: Andy Michanicou