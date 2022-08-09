Residents in Northumberland Park who were plagued by noise and antisocial behaviour can now breathe a sigh of relief after cooperation between the council’s ASB Enforcement Team and the police resulted in a closure order for a property that had become an ASB hotspot.

The property on Scotswood Walk N17 came to the council’s attention after anonymous reports of individuals regularly attending the property at all times of day and night, loitering outside the property, causing noise nuisance and having fights.

Following this intervention, a resident told the council’s ASB Enforcement Team: “I wish to thank you and the police for all your hard work and resolution to what was an uncomfortable experience. My family and I are relieved.”

This is all part of our wider work with partners in Northumberland Park to tackle long standing issues around crime and antisocial behaviour.

Cllr Adam Jogee, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Jobs and Community Cohesion, said:

This is a great example of how we are working together with our partners to make Haringey safer for everyone. If you are experiencing problems with antisocial behaviour in your neighbourhood, please report it to us so we can work together to stop it.

You can report antisocial behaviour in your area by using our secure online form.