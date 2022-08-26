Fanouropita / Φανουρόπιτα

Every year on the 27th August, the Orthodox faithful bake this vegan cake to honour St Fanourios, the Patron Saint of lost things; Fanourios means to find or reveal.

The cake can be made any time of the year, at least 3 times, and is taken to church to be blessed by the Priest as an offering of thanks or as a pledge to him, e.g. you could ask for all you seek, good health, a husband or a wife!

Traditionally only 7, 9 or 11 ingredients are used for the cake; the number of ingredients symbolize the Greek Orthodox Christianity, the sacraments of the Church, the day of creation, but also the orders of the angels. The cake is cut and offered to 7 married women that have not been divorced or widowed, for their wish to come true.

Ingredients:

300 ml (½ pint) sunflower or olive oil

225g (8oz) caster sugar

Juice of 3 large oranges or 1 cup orange juice

Grated zest of 1 orange

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground cloves

500g (1 lb) self-rising flour

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

1 liquor glass brandy

175g (5oz) finely chopped walnuts

75g (3oz) golden sultanas (optional), dust with a little flour before use

Icing sugar or sesame seeds (for the topping)

1 round baking tin 10 inch (25.5 cm) or squared 24cm (9 1/2 inch), grease and flour

Method:

Pre-heat the oven to 350f/180c/gas 4.

In a large bowl, using a hand electric whisk, whisk the oil and sugar together for few minutes, then add the orange zest. Whisk baking soda in the orange juice and add the brandy.

Sift the flour, baking powder and spices and whisk until smooth. Using a wooden spoon, mix in the walnuts and sultanas (if using them) and pour the mixture into the prepared tin. If you are using sesame seeds, sprinkle them on top.

Bake in the pre-heated oven for 40-45 minutes or until cake is golden. Remove from the oven and cool the cake completely.

Place onto a serving dish and if you haven’t added sesame seeds to decorate the cake, place a lace paper doily on the surface of the cake and sift icing sugar over it, carefully remove the doily and the pattern will remain on top of the cake. You can also just sift lots of icing sugar all over the cake or put a cross down the centre of the cake and sift icing sugar all over.

NB: While you are making the cake, keep asking St Fanourios for things you would like to be found or would like to happen!