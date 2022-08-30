female a level students celebrating

Enfield’s hard working students have been celebrating after collecting their exam results over the last fortnight.

The long wait was finally over with pupils from across Enfield collecting their GCSE and A-level results this month on 18 and 25 August at secondary schools across the borough.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Cllr Abdul Abdullahi, said: “I’d like to congratulate our students and teachers for their hard work this year. I am incredibly proud of the efforts made by all of the young people sitting their A level exams this year and I hope they have achieved the results they need to proceed onto their next stage of learning or to start their chosen career.

“Once again our GCSE pupils have done themselves and the borough proud with their hard work and diligence in studying for their exams. I know that examination season can be an incredibly challenging and stressful time for young people but everyone collecting their exams today should be proud of their achievements and I hope they have achieved the grades they were expecting.

“Enfield Council is determined to provide the support to ensure all our young people have the chance to thrive and achieve their aspirations and we work hard with our schools to ensure they provide an excellent level of education which enables our children to achieve their goals in life.

Students who aren’t sure what to do next, irrespective of their exam results can get in touch with Enfield Careers Service. They have a dedicated exams helpline running between 9.30am and 3.30pm on 26 and 30 August which can be reached on 020 3821 1959 or you can email them at [email protected]