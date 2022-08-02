The European Commission has announced two new funding opportunities in the area of grassroots sport and sports infrastructure, as well as the promotion of sustainable behaviours through sport publicity.

The two calls for proposals issued are for the preparatory action for “Grassroots sport programmes and infrastructure innovation” with a total budget of 1.95 million euro and the pilot project “Sport for People and Planet, a new approach on sustainability through sport in Europe” with a total budget of €1.44 million.

In a statement, Commissioner Mariya Gabriel said that the two calls “show our willingness to encourage innovative and more sustainable ways of practicing sports”.

“I look forward to the innovative ideas that the grassroots sport movement will put forward” she added.

The Preparatory Action “Grassroots sport programmes and infrastructure innovation” aims to encourage the sport sector to improve its activities through creativity, innovation and new practices.

The objectives of the new pilot project “Sport for People and Planet – a new approach on sustainability through sport in Europe” are to inspire EU citizens to actively participate in sustainable behaviour thanks to the communicative power of sport, its major events and leading role models.

The calls for proposals are managed by the European Education and Culture Executive Agency (EACEA). The calls will be open until 12/10 for submission. Α list of projects funded under previous Pilot Projects and Preparatory Actions is available on the EACEA PPPA website.