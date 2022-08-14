Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire on Pentonville Road in Islington.

Firefighters tackled a fire at an eight storey commercial building, where an area of decking on the roof of the property was completely destroyed by the fire. There were no injuries reported.

The Brigade’s Control Office took 33 calls about the fire.

The Brigade was called at 2042 and the fire was under control by 2228. Fire crews from Islington, Euston, Shoreditch and other surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.