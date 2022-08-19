Celebrations broke out across our borough this morning (Thursday 18 August 2022) as young people from Haringey found out their grades in the A Level, BTec and other vocational qualification exams taken earlier this summer.

Our Cabinet Member for Children, Schools & Families, Cllr Zena Brabazon, was at Greig City Academy in Hornsey to congratulate the pupils and teaching staff there on all the dedicated hard work that went in to achieve the grades they have obtained today.

This year was the first time since 2019 pupils sat in-person exams owing to the pandemic, with young people – like all of us – enduring a tumultuous two years as a result.

However, despite top grades having fallen in England from 12 months ago, both Fortismere Sixth Form and Greig City Academy bucked that national trend with best-ever, record results this time around.

Fortismere co-heads Jo Davey and Zoe Judge commented:

Fortismere is celebrating its record-breaking outcomes for students at A level and BTEC this year. we would like to congratulate our A level students on a truly remarkable set of outcomes. Our BTEC students also posted outstanding results.

Despite two years of disrupted education and the cancellation of their GCSE exams in 2020, the cohort of 2022 have proved themselves to be resilient, focused and hard-working students, more than able to meet the challenges presented by Covid. These results reflect both the hard work of our students and our staff who delivered learning through two turbulent years.”

The fantastic results achieved by our students will enable them to realise their ambitions and embark on the next stages of their lives, be that further study or the world of work. Fortismere students have once again demonstrated they are committed, aspirational and ambitious and we are delighted that they will be moving on now with qualifications that are reflective of their hard work. We are very proud of them all and we wish them well in their future endeavours.

It was a similar story over at GCA, where Erica (A*AB) is off to study Law at the University of Leicester while Fahd (AAB) will be taking up an apprenticeship opportunity with the world-renowned accounting firm Ernst and Young.

Cllr Brabazon said:

It’s fantastic news here at Greig City Academy today. I cannot say how delighted I am to join all these young people getting their results, which have been spectacularly good here at Greig.

On behalf of the borough, the council and all of us, I want to congratulate the staff and the young people on their amazing achievements as they go off to university, apprenticeships or to do whatever they want to do starting out in life. What a great day!

Check out our Facebook gallery for A-Level Results Day from Fortismere Sixth Form & Greig City Academy.

There was yet more three-mendous news for young people in our borough over at the London Academy of Excellence Tottenham (LAET), where Samirah (A*A*A*) became the first person from her family to go to university. She is off to study Law at the University of Warwick.

Another LAET pupil with three As, Rachael, is headed for St Catharine’s College, Cambridge to study English Literature.

Meanwhile, Jasmine (A*AB) at Haringey Sixth Form College is destined for a place at University College London (UCL) having been rejected by 37 sixth form colleges across London.

Jasmine said:

H6 was the only school that took a chance on me. Throughout my two years studying A Levels here, they’ve supported me immensely in my educational journey and now I’ve been able to achieve A*AB at A Levels and will be going to UCL – University College London.

Very well done indeed then to Jasmine & H6!

Another H6 pupil, Alvin, will now be off to study Cyber Security and Digital Forensics at Middlesex University following his D*DD in IT Level 3.

All of us here at Haringey Council would like to congratulate all young people in our borough on their results today. You’ve done us proud!

This time next week (Thursday 25 August 2022), it will be the turn of children in our borough to open their envelopes and find out how they’ve got on in their GCSEs.

